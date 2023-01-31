Sioux Falls Christian charges past Parkston for ninth straight win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian girls basketball team won their ninth straight game on Monday night, defeating Parkston 62-36 in Sioux Falls to improve to 12-1 on the season. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

CORRECTION-In the highlights we incorrectly stated that Sioux Falls Christian had won their twelfth straight game.

