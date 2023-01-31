Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Stampede’s Wiener Dog Night returns this Saturday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede is once again changing up uniforms and names for the game that helps benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue. Doors will open for Wiener Dog Night at 4:00 pm and a bevy of activities will follow throughout the evening. Organizers Diane and Doug Wade talked about what is new this year and what fans can expect.

