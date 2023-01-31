WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Watertown man wanted for kidnapping and assault.

Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says 24-year-old Deven Taylor Burgher assaulted a woman at a residence in Florence on Jan. 26. According to the report, Burgher forced the woman into his vehicle, leaving her 18-month-old child unattended at home. Burgher then drove the woman out into the county and forced her out of the vehicle in bitterly cold temperatures, and drove away only to return a short time later to pick her up before returning to the residence.

There’s an active warrant out for Burgher’s arrest. He’s wanted on charges of First Degree Kidnapping, Simple Assault Domestic, False Imprisonment, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Harassing Phone Calls.

Anyone with information on Burgher’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Codington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 882-6280.

