Watertown Police: ‘Substantial reward’ for help locating two serial robbers

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Alpha Media USA) - According to Alpha Media USA, Watertown police say there is a ‘substantial reward’ for anyone who can help locate two suspects involved in burglaries that happened three days apart and within the same block.

Detective Sergeant Trevor Barthel told Alpha Media that the first break-in occurred on Jan. 24 at Smokes 4 Less at 107 9th Avenue Southeast. The suspects broke a window and stole $1,200 of merchandise. Three days later (on Jan. 27), the suspects broke a window at America’s Pure CBD at 223 9th Avenue Southeast and took about $10,000 worth of merchandise but were observed on surveillance video.

Detectives are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the two individuals from the video and are offering a “substantial reward” that leads to the arrests of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police at 605-882-5238.

