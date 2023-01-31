Avera Medical Minute
Yoga Classes for those in recovery

Recovery Yoga Sioux Falls
Recovery Yoga Sioux Falls
By Elle Dickau
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When in addiction recovery, there are many ways to find peace and stay in recovery. Recovery Yoga Sioux Falls provides people with a safe place to heal while being with like-minded people who are also in recovery.

Owner Natasha Combs wanted to share her experiences with yoga through recovery.

“I went to a yoga class, and during that yoga class, I felt this connection that I had never felt before. For the first time in my life, I was sober. I had this mind-body connection, and I have never felt so good in my life,” Natasha shared.

Lead Instructor Jamie Sterk explained that yoga could be a very healing experience for all, but especially for those in recovery from addiction.

“The thing that helps people with addiction in yoga, is just finding that mind-body connection, connecting with the breath. It helps us slow our mind down. We also hold a lot of trauma and a lot of things in our DNA in our body, in the physiological body, and so when we do certain poses, it releases that,” explained Jamie.

For Natasha and Jamie, helping those in recovery is important.

“For me, one of the biggest things is helping people because there was a point in my life when I needed it, " Jamie said.

You can join Recovery Yoga at the Wellness Collective for free classes multiple times a week.

