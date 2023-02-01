Aberdeen Roncalli will create dedicated middle school after 20% enrollment increase

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Catholic School System is celebrating more than just National Catholic Schools Week.

Roncalli has reported a nearly 20% increase in enrollment in the past two years, and that increase is mostly contributed to incoming classes.

”Most of the increase has been from the kindergarten level. That’s kind of where we’re starting this whole effort is really from the ground up,” said Roncalli Admissions Coordinator Michala Heller.

Those large kindergarten classes have led Roncalli to create a true middle school. Currently, sixth grade students attend classes at Roncalli Elementary, but they’ll move to the junior high and high school campus, and the junior high will officially become Roncalli Middle School in the fall of 2023. The process won’t require any new building, but it will require some reconfiguring.

”I think a lot of it was we had a lot of increasing need for classrooms in our younger schools with more preschool, more kindergarten classes. Also, we recognize that our sixth graders are a big part what’s happening with our junior high,” said sixth grade teacher Dan Gallagher.

While incoming classes are growing, public school students are also transferring to the Aberdeen Catholic School System. Sophomore Tom Niederbaumer said switching to Roncalli this year gave him the opportunity to get an education in Aberdeen in a setting similar to the size of the Faulkton School District.

”Faulkton was a really good place, and I liked it a lot there, but coming here, and I like it here a lot too, there’s just so much more you can do for classes and stuff. There’s so much more options. I feel like there’s a lot more online stuff you can do as well and a lot more resources,” said Niederbaumer.

Heller said there has been an intentional effort to increase enrollment not only within the school, but with faculty and parents.

“I think one of the reasons why it’s happening is because we have made a concerted effort to really kind of beef up our admissions process. One thing was to assign someone, myself, as an Admission Coordinator,” said Heller. “It’s not only through the efforts of the admissions office, but also through our staff encouraging and inviting relatives and friends, but it’s also our parents and our former parents. I would say, in my experience, that has been one of our greatest assets.”

Heller says Roncalli also has resources to keep tuition affordable. These include benefactors contributing to Fund-A-Student’s-Tuition (FAST) accounts and scholarships, such as the South Dakota Partners in Education scholarship. Heller said Roncalli received over $100,000 from SDPE in the past year.

”I mean, we’ve had families get a phone call and they say, ‘Guess what? Your whole tuition is paid for,’” said Heller.

As an alumni and a teacher, Gallagher said Roncalli offers a unique education experience for students in a more populated area.

”You get to know them on a deeper level, but you also get know their families, you get to know their friends, you get to know their interests. Aberdeen is a bigger city for South Dakota, but it allows that small school opportunity that you don’t get going to a larger public school,” said Gallagher.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.