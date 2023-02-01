Avera Medical Minute
Augustana, USF, SMSU find opponents for open week in 2023 football season

The Vikings, Cougars, and Mustangs have all found their out-of-conference opponents for 2023.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Upper Iowa leaving the NSIC following the academic year, that means teams in the rest of the conference will be looking to make up that slot in their football schedules. Augustana, Sioux Falls, and Southwest Minnesota State have now all found opponents for their open week of competition.

Augustana is picking up a home-and-home series with Chadron State, taking place over the next two years. Augustana will head south to Nebraska to face the Eagles on September 9, and in 2024 Chadron State will make the trip up to Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

Sioux Falls meanwhile will also head south in 2023 to take on Pittsburg State in Kansas. The game against the Gorillas will fall on October 28 for Pittsburg State’s homecoming. The Gorillas wen 11-0 last regular season, eventually losing out in the second round of the NCAA DII Playoffs.

SMSU will travel east to face off against FCS opponent Valparaiso on September 30. It’s the first time the Mustangs will play an FCS opponent since 1999, and their fifth ever in program history.

