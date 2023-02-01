Avera Medical Minute
Beau Giblin commits to play football at South Dakota State

Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Beau Giblin will be playing for the Jackrabbits at the safety position.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota picks up another football commit just before National Signing Day. Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Beau Giblin will be playing for the Jackrabbits at the safety position.

Giblin won the Outstanding Back Award in the SDHSAA 11AAA Football Championship game in 2022, helping the Cavaliers win their first ever state title as a school. Giblin joins a number of Jefferson athletes committing to play college athletics next year, with National Signing Day Wednesday, February 1.

