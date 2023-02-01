Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson takes win over Mitchell, Lincoln beats Watertown

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson takes win over Mitchell, Lincoln beats Watertown
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With about a month left in the high school basketball season, teams are tuning up for their postseason runs. Click the video player to view Boys Basketball highlights from:

-#1 Sioux Falls Jefferson taking a tight 61-54 win over #3 Mitchell.

-#2 Sioux Falls Lincoln rolling it back to the old high school gym with a win over Watertown, after a delay caused by the Patriots’ JT Rock.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a...
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
Levi Hewitt, 4, has multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome, or MSMDS. It affects...
Boy, 4, living with disease only 60 people have been diagnosed with
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction

Latest News

Pierre and Tea Area pick up wins with season winding down.
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Tea Area staves off Western Christian, Pierre topples Harrisburg
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Tea Area staves off Western Christian, Pierre topples Harrisburg
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson takes win over Mitchell, Lincoln beats Watertown
Viborg-Hurley's Coral Mason is our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
Coral Mason making her own name at Viborg-Hurley