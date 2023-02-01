BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson takes win over Mitchell, Lincoln beats Watertown
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With about a month left in the high school basketball season, teams are tuning up for their postseason runs. Click the video player to view Boys Basketball highlights from:
-#1 Sioux Falls Jefferson taking a tight 61-54 win over #3 Mitchell.
-#2 Sioux Falls Lincoln rolling it back to the old high school gym with a win over Watertown, after a delay caused by the Patriots’ JT Rock.
