Full Circle Book Co-op introduces books for Black History Month

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Full Circle Book Co-op staff are embracing February in a variety of ways. There are a few books for readers to dive into for Black History Month including Stamped and Dick Gregory’s Political Primer. Sion Lidster with Full Circle Book Co-op explained a few Valentine’s Day events to keep an eye out for too.

