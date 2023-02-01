Full Circle Book Co-op introduces books for Black History Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Full Circle Book Co-op staff are embracing February in a variety of ways. There are a few books for readers to dive into for Black History Month including Stamped and Dick Gregory’s Political Primer. Sion Lidster with Full Circle Book Co-op explained a few Valentine’s Day events to keep an eye out for too.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.