Garrison Keillor coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets go on sale Friday for the show titled “Garrison Keillor at 80,” taking place at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater in March.

Keillor will be joined by Heather Masse and Richard Dworsky in a show of music, stories and stand-up on the theme of cheerfulness.

The show includes Keillor’s sung sonnets (“Prayer,” “Longevity,” “Love Song”) and duets with Heather Masse on songs by Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tom Waits, Greg Brown, Mark Knopfler and Ann Reed, plus an extended medley of sung classic poems and jokes.

Keillor also does the News from Lake Wobegon, reflecting on his generation — the one that knew about outhouses, slaughtered chickens, hitchhiked, drove a straight-stick transmission, skated on outdoor rinks and told jokes.

The program concludes with the audience singing a cappella an impromptu medley of familiar songs — “America,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” “Oh Susannah,” “In My Life,” “Going to the Chapel” etc.

“We are the last generation who knows all the words,” Keillor said. “When we’re gone, they’ll disappear.”

Event details

The show is March 3, 2023.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance.

Orpheum Theater at 315 North Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Buying tickets

A special online only presale takes place Thursday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Event link: siouxfallsorpheum.com/events-tickets/upcoming-events/garrison-keillor-at-80-with-heather-masse-richard-dworsky/

Tickets can be purchased at JadePresents.com, SiouxFallsOrpheum.com, or call 605-367-6000.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.