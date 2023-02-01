Avera Medical Minute
Mitchell School Board discuss logistics of new school

School bus (generic)
School bus (generic)(Unsplash)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Mitchell Radio Group, the Mitchell School Board approved a base bid that leaves the new high school approximately $17 million short on funds that are needed to construct several athletic facility upgrades, including a main gymnasium, locker rooms, weight rooms, and an auxiliary gym.

The board voted 4-1 to approve the project, with Terry Aslesen voting no. The base bid is just over $45.5 million Aslesen wants to take time to think about the decision on whether to vote on a bond issue and ask for more money upfront.

“We don’t have to make a decision tonight. We don’t have to reject the bids. We could probably, at our next meeting, say okay we’re going forward with the bond issue, I don’t know what the timelines are for that. Is a month possible? And say, we’re either going to build this, the base, or if you give us another $13 Million, we’re going to do this, or, which is the main gym and the locker rooms and all that, or for $18 Million or whatever that price tag is, we’ll do the whole sports area, and then it becomes one project... which is completely different than saying we’re just going to build this and then we’re kind of going to blackmail you until you have to vote for the bond issue or s**** the school over on athletics.”

Terry Aslesen

Puetz Design and Build will be the construction manager for the project. The bid for the project is good for 30 days. Board member Brittni Flood said timing is a factor.

“My big concern is that if we wait and let these bids go, or redesign, that we’re going to end up getting a smaller facility for the exact same price. Especially with the way inflation is going,” said Flood.

The board will consider a public bond issue vote to help complete the project. The amount would likely be around $20 million. That issue is expected to be discussed further at a future Mitchell School Board meeting. The approval for the new high school is the final action by the school board during Dr. Joe Graves’s tenure as Mitchell Schools Superintendent.

