Mitchell in search of additional water sources

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With water use in Mitchell, the city is looking for new ways to bring water to the community.

City officials say they have been monitoring the cities usage for several years recognizing the demand for more water in the community.

With anticipated growth, Mitchell Mayor, Bob Everson says now is the perfect time to address this need.

“What we found was that during the peak time during the summer we exceed the amount we’re supposed to get from the water source,” said Mayor Bob Everson, Mitchell.

With the overuse of water currently, the city believes adding a secondary source could help with reliability.

“We do have options through our current provider to receive more water, but with the price difference being closer a second source is invaluable and if something were to happen to the other water provide then you would have a backup,” said Joe Schroeder, Public Works director.

Saying how important these projects are to the community.

“Mitchell has been very aggressive with our utility projects juts because we’re in the situation where we didn’t do a lot of work for so long so now, I feel like we’re playing catch up,” said Schroeder.

While they are working to catch up, Everson says it’s important to take residents cost into consideration when looking at options.

“The commercial side will bear a little more cost while the residential side will hopefully see a little bit of a reduction, ultimately everybody ends up seeing an increase because you have to pay for that forty or fifty-million-dollar improvement,” said Everson.

Everson says residents could see a secondary water source between the years 2025 and 2027.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.