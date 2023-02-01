Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mitchell in search of additional water sources

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With water use in Mitchell, the city is looking for new ways to bring water to the community.

City officials say they have been monitoring the cities usage for several years recognizing the demand for more water in the community.

With anticipated growth, Mitchell Mayor, Bob Everson says now is the perfect time to address this need.

“What we found was that during the peak time during the summer we exceed the amount we’re supposed to get from the water source,” said Mayor Bob Everson, Mitchell.

With the overuse of water currently, the city believes adding a secondary source could help with reliability.

“We do have options through our current provider to receive more water, but with the price difference being closer a second source is invaluable and if something were to happen to the other water provide then you would have a backup,” said Joe Schroeder, Public Works director.

Saying how important these projects are to the community.

“Mitchell has been very aggressive with our utility projects juts because we’re in the situation where we didn’t do a lot of work for so long so now, I feel like we’re playing catch up,” said Schroeder.

While they are working to catch up, Everson says it’s important to take residents cost into consideration when looking at options.

“The commercial side will bear a little more cost while the residential side will hopefully see a little bit of a reduction, ultimately everybody ends up seeing an increase because you have to pay for that forty or fifty-million-dollar improvement,” said Everson.

Everson says residents could see a secondary water source between the years 2025 and 2027.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a...
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
Levi Hewitt, 4, has multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome, or MSMDS. It affects...
Boy, 4, living with disease only 60 people have been diagnosed with
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction

Latest News

Mitchell in search of additional water sources
Shopping Spree Aberdeen
Samantha Drobny managed to add more than $1,000 worth of groceries to her cart in just three...
Aberdeen woman wins grocery shopping spree
Sioux Falls wins 6-1
Sioux Falls Stampede’s Wiener Dog Night returns this Saturday