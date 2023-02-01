New dog park opens in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Community Dog Park is open for business, according to a press release from the City of Pierre. The park is located on East Sully Ave. and now has all the necessary pieces to host dogs large and small.

“We were waiting on the delivery and installation of some pieces of the interior gate,” said Bryan Tipton, Pierre Parks and Recreation Director. “Those are now installed; the community is free to use the space.”

The 1.95-acre park includes a common area, as well as an off-leash space designated specifically for small dogs and another off-leash space just for large dogs. Each area has a sign to designate the space and a list of rules for the different areas.

“Much of the safety and the upkeep of the park is the responsibility of the users. We ask that anyone using the park is respectful of those rules,” said ,” said Tipton.

“We’ll look to add water fountains and benches and some obstacles for the dogs as more funding becomes available,” said Tipton.

The park was made possible by a public-private partnership between the City of Pierre and the Central South Dakota Board of Realtors. The Board led fundraising efforts for the fencing, signs, and design.

“Our research tells us that dog parks make a community more appealing and livable for families,” said Tarrah Sonnenschein, Central South Dakota Board of Realtors. “This was a gap in our great community that our group wanted to help fill. We’re glad to help!”

The City’s donated the two acres of land that houses the park, as well as a water line to the development. The City will retain ownership and maintenance of the park. A grand opening is expected later this year.

