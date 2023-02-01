Avera Medical Minute
New holistic approach to medicine available for women in Sioux Falls

Dr. Lauren Britt Skattum and Britt Haus, PC, are bringing a new kind of women’s care to Sioux...
Dr. Lauren Britt Skattum and Britt Haus, PC, are bringing a new kind of women's care to Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Lauren Britt Skattum and Britt Haus, PC, are bringing a new kind of women’s care to Sioux Falls.

Britt Haus, PC offers a holistic approach to medicine that addresses factors such as metabolism and hormone changes, stress management, sleep, exercise, and more in combination with medical, therapeutic, and lifestyle interventions. This direct-to-provider model allows women to spend more time with their doctor and receive a personalized wellness plan.

“What we see all too often in conventional health care models is women simply don’t get to spend enough time with their doctor,” says Dr. Skattum. “Doing so is especially important for women, as they are often very busy caring for everyone else. A model like ours encourages women that they can take care of themselves, too, and have a trusted partner in their journey.”

For a fixed monthly fee, Britt Haus patients receive primary care visits, follow-up, and problem visits, unlimited text and call communication with their doctor, and flexible appointment options, including telehealth. Members pay a transparent fee for other services and procedures such as biopsies, Botox, and bio-identical hormone pellets.

“Our holistic approach not only creates a better life for women but can help prevent the onset of chronic conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, cancers, and more,” says Dr. Skattum.

“When women are healthy and happy, that means better things for themselves, their families and communities,” said Dr. Skattum. “Our team is excited to help make this the rule, not the exception.”

