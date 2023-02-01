Not as Cold Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Temperatures are going to rebound slightly as we head through the rest of today. Highs will get into the teens in the east with some 20s and 30s out west. Another cold front is going to be moving through tonight and heading into Thursday morning.

This cold front will drop our temperatures back to the single digits north and east with some teens to the east. A few flurries will be possible, but no accumulating snowfall is expected. We’ll begin to rebound again on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rise a few more degrees.

By this weekend, we’ll really see a jump in temperatures! On Saturday, highs will be above freezing across the entire region. We’ll see sunshine as well. Sunday will be mild as well, but we’ll be just a couple of degrees cooler. Snow chances look to be at a minimum even next week with a slight chance on Tuesday as well as next Thursday.

