Sioux Falls Police Department accepting applications for Citizens’ Police Academy

The application period has opened for the 2023 Citizens’ Police Academy with the Sioux Falls...
The application period has opened for the 2023 Citizens’ Police Academy with the Sioux Falls Police Department.(Sioux Falls Police Office Facebook)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The application period has opened for the 2023 Citizens’ Police Academy with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The academy gives community members a look at different challenges and areas of work and collaboration in the city’s law enforcement agencies. The aim is to build a bridge between members of the community and the police department by providing citizens “a firsthand look at what rules, regulations and policies the police follow. It also shows them and allows them to do some of the training that their officers go through in order to wear the police uniform.”

Officers and personnel from the Sioux Falls Police Department and Metro Communications are instructors for the sessions.

The program is a 10-week series running March 14 to May 16 and meeting every Tuesday night from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Requirements for participation are being at least 18 years old and making a commitment to attend the majority of the 10 sessions. Space is limited to 40 participants.

To apply to be a part of the program, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Police/cro/Citizen-Police-Academy.

