Sioux Falls police: slew of robberies reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two arrests and a $100,000 warrant for arrest were reported for Sioux Falls robberies Wednesday morning.
41-year-old James Ball of Sioux Falls was arrested for his connection to two separate incidents — an attempted robbery at Lucky Lady Casino and a robbery at Kum & Go.
In the Lucky Lady Casino incident, Ball walked in, displayed a knife, and didn’t get cash, according to authorities.
In the Kum & Go incident, Ball entered the business at 11th St. and Grange Ave. with a knife, got cash, and left. Using witness testimonies and surveillance footage, officers found the suspect and arrested him. Charges are for Robbery and Aggravated Assault.
28-year-old Shace Looking Horse from Eagle Butte, South Dakota, was arrested for a Jan. 27 robbery at O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Looking Horse was found at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of N. Main Ave.
According to authorities, the suspect walked into the auto parts store, took items from the store, and showed an employee a handgun when confronted about leaving without paying.
The employee got a description of his unique car, and officers found a handgun inside his car. He was charged with Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, and Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia for meth found with him.
A warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Domach Khai from Sioux Falls, who is the suspect wanted for the following four robberies:
• a Jan 20 robbery at Get-N-Go on E 10th St. The suspect showed a knife and got cash.
• a Jan 20 robbery at Paradise Casino on W. 12th St. No weapon was displayed, but the suspect got cash and left.
• a Jan 22 robbery at Neon Casino on E. 10th St. The suspect got cash and left.
• a Jan 25 robbery at Box Car Casino on E 10th St. The suspect showed a knife.
Surveillance video played a big role in identifying the suspect — officers used clothing, physical description, and vehicle description.
The warrant is for 4 counts of Robbery, as well as a couple counts of Aggravated Assault.
The warrant issued on Jan. 27 carries a $100,000 cash bond. The Sioux Falls Police Department and the Fugitive Task Force are still looking for him.
