Sioux Falls police: slew of robberies reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two arrests and a $100,000 warrant for arrest were reported for Sioux Falls robberies Wednesday morning.

41-year-old James Ball of Sioux Falls was arrested for his connection to two separate incidents — an attempted robbery at Lucky Lady Casino and a robbery at Kum & Go.

In the Lucky Lady Casino incident, Ball walked in, displayed a knife, and didn’t get cash, according to authorities.

In the Kum & Go incident, Ball entered the business at 11th St. and Grange Ave. with a knife, got cash, and left. Using witness testimonies and surveillance footage, officers found the suspect and arrested him. Charges are for Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

James Ball (Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

28-year-old Shace Looking Horse from Eagle Butte, South Dakota, was arrested for a Jan. 27 robbery at O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Looking Horse was found at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of N. Main Ave.

According to authorities, the suspect walked into the auto parts store, took items from the store, and showed an employee a handgun when confronted about leaving without paying.

The employee got a description of his unique car, and officers found a handgun inside his car. He was charged with Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, and Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia for meth found with him.

A warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Domach Khai from Sioux Falls, who is the suspect wanted for the following four robberies:

• a Jan 20 robbery at Get-N-Go on E 10th St. The suspect showed a knife and got cash.

• a Jan 20 robbery at Paradise Casino on W. 12th St. No weapon was displayed, but the suspect got cash and left.

• a Jan 22 robbery at Neon Casino on E. 10th St. The suspect got cash and left.

• a Jan 25 robbery at Box Car Casino on E 10th St. The suspect showed a knife.

Surveillance video played a big role in identifying the suspect — officers used clothing, physical description, and vehicle description.

The warrant is for 4 counts of Robbery, as well as a couple counts of Aggravated Assault.

The warrant issued on Jan. 27 carries a $100,000 cash bond. The Sioux Falls Police Department and the Fugitive Task Force are still looking for him.

