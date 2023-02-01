Sioux Falls Regional Airport adding parking garage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has reported record numbers of flyers over the past year. Now, they are looking for ways to keep up with the demand.

This demand in combination with a shortage of pilots nationwide has had a significant impact on many smaller airports across the country.

With the growth Sioux Falls has seen, Sioux Falls Regional Airport executive director Dan Letellier says just how high the demand has been.

“Post pandemic we had over six hundred and eleven thousand people fly out of Sioux Falls. That was twenty one percent better than 2021,” said Dan Letellier, Sioux Falls Regional Airport executive director.

As a result, he says the airport has been looking into options to address the need.

“Looking at the facility, we need to do to prepare for that additional growth and traffic so as more people are moving to Sioux Falls, I’ve seen more people are traveling and we will see more flights,” said Letellier

Passengers at the airport expressed how helpful additional resources would be at the airport.

“I do believe expanding the airport would be helpful for travelers, lowering prices would be great, I know traveling is extremely expensive right now,” said Paige Fagerland, traveler

Saying more parking would also be beneficial.

“Definitely having more spaces for people to park in is definitely something that a lot of smaller airports could benefit from,” said Kevin Coll, traveler.

Letellier says parking is first on the list to be addressed in the coming months.

“We’ll be starting about an eighteen-month project to build a four-level parking garage with about a thousand extra spaces here in front to the building,” said Letellier.

Construction on the new garage will begin in April of this year and go through October of 2024.

