Skyforce stay undefeated against Texas Legends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce have yet to lose to Texas this season, as they fight to stay high in the conference standings. Sioux Falls took the 105-93 win at the Sanford Pentagon Tuesday night.

Justin Champagnie led the Skyforce with 20 points, followed by Mychal Mulder with 19, and Jamal Cain and Marcus Garrett each collecting 14. Cain led Sioux Falls with eight rebounds, while Jon Elmore led the team with six assists.

For Texas, Tyler Dorsey led the Legeds with 15 points, while Mouhamadou Gueye, Amauri Hardy, and Taze Moore all had 14 points. More led the team with 11 rebounds, and Grant Riller led the assist column with five.

Sioux Falls stays home, as they’ll host Birmingham on Friday in the Sanford Pentagon.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.