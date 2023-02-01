Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Slightly warmer Wednesday for South Dakota

Temps
Temps(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Temperatures are going to rebound slightly as we head through the rest of today.

Highs will get into the teens in the east with some 20s and 30s out west. Another cold front is going to be moving through tonight and heading into Thursday morning.

This cold front will drop our temperatures back to the single digits north and east, with some teens to the east. A few flurries will be possible, but no accumulating snowfall is expected. We’ll begin to rebound again on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rise a few more degrees.

By this weekend, we’ll really see a jump in temperatures! On Saturday, highs will be above freezing across the entire region. We’ll see sunshine as well. Sunday will be mild as well, but we’ll be just a couple of degrees cooler. Snow chances look to be at a minimum even next week with a slight chance on Tuesday as well as next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says 24-year-old Deven Taylor Burgher assaulted a woman at...
Watertown man wanted for kidnapping and assault
Caroline Sasaki was nearly hit by a boulder that officials say crashed through her home’s...
WATCH: Huge boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect

Latest News

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) testifies before the Senate "Select Committee on...
Senate Select Committee votes to recommend reinstating suspended Frye-Mueller
With water use in Mitchell, the city is looking for new ways to bring water to the community.
Mitchell in search of additional water sources
Mitchell in search of additional water sources
Shopping Spree Aberdeen