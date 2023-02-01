Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Active student aspires to be traveling Zoologist

GAYVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Keanna Lee has a slew of activities that she is involved in at Gayville-Volin High School.

“When I think of Kenna, I think of a leader, I think because she’s very outgoing and she wants to contribute in positive ways to our school,” said Natalie Selchert, School Counselor for Gayville-Volin High School.

She plays volleyball and basketball while running in Track and Field.

“I love staying busy instead of being home all the time. Because it helps me make a lot of friends and have a lot of connections,” said Lee.

Along with being on the student council and maintaining the honor roll every year, she holds a 3.89 GPA.

“It’s been challenging, especially when I take on a lot of classes. But it’s just good time management. I’d say the hardest part is keeping up with homework and having sports after school,” said Lee.

She plans to attend Drake university.

“She’s really interested in Zoology and environmental science, and so I think this has been a dream college for her, I’m excited she gets to go there,” said Selchert.

“I went to go visit their campus, and I liked how the community and energy that I got when I went there. Seems like a really good campus life. Their dorms are really nice, which is always a good thing,” said Lee.

Lee has a passion for animals and nature.

“The major I want is environmental science with a minor in zoo conservation. I’ve always wanted to work with animals, but not cows and horses, that I always grew up with. I wanted to do more wild animals,” said Lee.

Her dream job is to be a traveling Zoologist studying animals in their natural habitats or a Zookeeper.

“She’s got such a warm, friendly personality, she’s got a great sense of humor, not afraid to talk to people that she does know,” said Lee.

