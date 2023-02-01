Watertown inaugural Burger Battle kicks off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Burger battle has kicked off in Watertown and will rage on throughout February.

Many restaurants within Watertown and the surrounding area are excited to compete for the title of Burger Battle champion, and The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Nyberg’s Ace are excited to host this event.

“Just the chamber doing its best to help the community and help when times are slower” said Sean Dempsey of the Chamber of Commerce.

For a community like Watertown, an event like this is important.

“Draws a lot of interest, you know people are excited to try something different and we have been stuck in our houses for about a month dealing with -10 temps so it’s just something new and exciting and fun, and we’re all about it, who doesn’t like a good burger?” Sean Explained

Watertown Brewing Company utilized local products to build their burger, with bison, pork belly, bbq sauce, honey, and even peanut butter.

“It’s a really nice blend of acid sweet and heat, those were the things I was trying to marry together while also going with a very South Dakota-based product.” said Michael Heuer of Watertown Brewing Company.

Dempsey’s took a more tropical route.

“It’s a maka loco, it was a wild rice, burger patty, habanero jack, over easy egg, we do a hot chili crunch on top that has a little spice on it, and a top of a bun.” described Sean Dempsey of Dempsey’s

Harry’s decided to take a new spin on a classic favorite.

“Our burger is the Philly special, so it’s a Philly steak-inspired burger. We’re doing grilled onions, green peppers, and red peppers, with mushrooms and three cheese. Then we top it with a homemade smoky cheddar sauce.” said Ryan Wilfahrt of Harry’s

You can check out the Watertown burger battle throughout February.

To vote for the give-back champion go here.

To learn more about the Watertown burger battle go here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.