Biting cold air lingers in South Dakota

Sd(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High temperatures today will be in the teens across the region. Those highs will happen during the late morning. A cold front will slide through giving us falling temperatures through this afternoon and evening. The wind will pick up too so feels like temperatures will be between -20° and -30° again. Wind Chill Advisories will go into effect later today in northern and eastern parts of the region.

We’ll rebound a little bit on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will still be cold with highs in the teens for most of us. But over the weekend, we should see a nice warm up. Highs will be above freezing for everyone on Saturday with most of us in the 30s again Sunday. We could even see some 40s out west!

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start off nice with highs in the 30s for the first half of next week. We could see a little light snow next Thursday with highs dropping into the 20s after that.

