Brookings County home a total loss after fire

BUSHNELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A house fire that broke out early Thursday morning remains under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Fire Department, Bruce Fire Department, Brookings Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department, White Fire Department, Sinai Fire Department, Volga Fire Department, Brookings Ambulance and Brookings County Emergency Management were dispatched to a residence on Railroad Ave. in Bushnell, South Dakota, just after midnight.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office reports that a resident was in bed when they observed smoke inside the residence and quickly evacuated.

The residence was completely engulfed when responders arrived. Crews were able to extinguish the flames and were assisted by the Red Cross to find temporary assistance for the residents, according to Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring.

Damage to the home is estimated at $35,000.

One of the residents was treated and released at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

