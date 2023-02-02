Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Captured mafia boss was working undercover as pizza maker, authorities say

Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.
Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.(CARABINIERI COSENZA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A mafia boss who was working undercover as a pizza maker was captured after evading authorities for 16 years, according to French officials.

The anti-mafia police said 63-year-old Edgardo Greco was caught working as a pizzaiolo in Saint-Etienne last week.

Greco was part of the ‘Ndrangheta (Calabria mafia) and sentenced in absentia for the murder of two brothers from a rival clan in the 1990s. The men are presumed to have been dissolved in acid based on the testimony of turncoats.

The anti-mafia police said Greco was convicted for the murder of brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo.

While in France, Greco had adopted a new identity, Paolo Dimitrio, despite being on Italy’s most wanted list since 2006.

The Italian press reported Greco was even featured in a local French paper as “an authentic Italian pizza maker.”

Authorities said he was arrested on an Interpol arrest warrant and will likely be extradited to Italy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
Omaha police released surveillance photos of Joseph Jones, 32, the man they say terrorized...
Police identify suspect killed by officers in shooting at Omaha Target
Samantha Drobny managed to add more than $1,000 worth of groceries to her cart in just three...
Aberdeen woman wins grocery shopping spree

Latest News

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against President Pro...
South Dakota Sen. Frye-Mueller drops federal lawsuit
The CDC is investigating at least 55 infections in 12 states that have been linked to EzriCare...
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
An improved plan for water service reliability in eastern Pierre has received a boost from the...
Pierre receives grant for improved water service
Police are on the scene of a shooting at a home in Hood River, Oregon.
Police in standoff with shooting suspect in Oregon
Media One Funski announces total amount raised for Children’s Inn