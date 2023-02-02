Dakota Wesleyan Men and Women fall to Jamestown

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Men’s Recap: Dakota Wesleyan men’s basketball hung with the 11th ranked Jimmies of Jamestown in the first half, only trailing by three after the first 20-minutes of play behind shooting 47.1% beyond the arc. The second half was a different story as the Tigers cooled down from distance going 4-of-13; while UJ heated up going 5-of-7.

Dakota Wesleyan got the jump on the University of Jamestown early in the game leading by four points, 6-2 just a mere 90-seconds in. Diang Gatluak put The Corn Palace on their feet shortly after with a dunk setting the Tigers head by four points and starting a 5-0 run that pushed the DWU lead to 11-4. After an exchange of three-point shots, DWU continued to hold their seven-point lead. UJ began closing the margin near the midway point of the first half, cutting it to a single point 18-17 Tigers lead. The Jimmies tied the game at 21-21 with nine minutes to play, but they had yet to secure their first lead of the half. Proceeding back-to-back three-point shots from Gatluak and Blaze Lubbers pushing the lead back to six points, Jamestown burnt a full timeout to regroup. DWU trailed for the first time in the half with six-minutes to play, after UJ hit a shot from deep, giving them a two-point lead that quickly unraveled into a nine-point lead over the Tigers as head coach Matt Wilber called for a timeout with 4:19 let to play in the first half. Once play resumed after the DWU timeout, Samuel Aslesen hit a three-point shot, cutting the margin back to six points. With the final minute of the first half neared, Gatluak scored on a layup, dropping the deficit at six-points, but a quick turnover from the Jimmies and Aslesen steal, Gatluak was able to hit the final shot of the half from beyond the arc putting DWU behind by three heading into the locker room for halftime.

The University of Jamestown came out in the second half, putting on a 7-0 run right away and pushing their lead out to 10-points, 47-37, before Koln Oppold made a layup on the Tigers next trip up the floor. Dakota Wesleyan quickly found themselves trailing by 11 after just seven-minutes of play; but a three-minute cold spell from the Tigers put them behind more as they trailed by 19 with 9:55 to play in the game. Once DWU broke the scoreless streak, they slowly began to close the margin as they trailed 69-59 with five-minutes to play, then 72-64 with just under three and a half minutes to play. With 2:15 to play in the game and UJ ahead by ten points, 76-66, they called for a short 30-second timeout. That was followed by DWU scoring four points to the Jimmies two points now trailing by only eight points with 90-seconds to play. The free throw from Dobney was the last time the ball went through the hoop for the Tigers as they finished the remainder of the game off the mark.

Both teams were near equal on rebounds, but DWU was outrebounded 28-27 as UJ and the Tigers each dished out 17 assists. Dakota Wesleyan shot 47.3% from the floor and 40% beyond the arc in the game, hitting 7-of-9 free throw attempts. Jamestown was over 50% from the floor and beyond the arc hitting 11-of-12 foul shots. DWU forced six UJ turnovers scoring only five points off those turnovers, compared to the 11 Tiger turnovers and 17 points the Jimmies scored off them. DWU recorded 12 second chance points, 26 points in the paint, and 15 points off the bench. Lubbers also tallied his fifth double-double of the season with his 15 point and team high 11 rebound night.

Women’s Recap: The Dakota Wesleyan women’s basketball team fell 66-58 to (RV) Jamestown. Dakota Wesleyan held their own on the defensive side of the court limiting a high powered Jimmies offense to just 66 points but couldn’t get anything going on the offensive side. Jada Campbell tied Randi Morgan’s school record of six blocks in a game in the contest while also scoring game-high 13 points. Morgan Edelman recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Tigers drop to 16-7 (10-7 GPAC) while the Jimmies improve to 18-5 (13-4 GPAC).

The first three minutes of the game showed two evenly matched teams going back and forth bucket for bucket. Edelman was doing most of the damage this time as a shooter compared to the typical passer and rebounding point guard she is. In the next Kia Tower for Jamestown took over giving UJ a big 17-8 and pulling away from the Tigers. Tower did this with hitting three straight three pointers in three straight possessions. Jamestown kept the Tigers there to close out the quarter with a 23-12 lead. The Jimmies got a lot of second and sometimes third chance looks on the offensive glass, which is very uncharacteristic of the Tigers.

As usual the Tigers responded and came alive like they always do opening the first three minutes of the second quarter on a 12-5 run to cut the Jimmies lead to four. Tigers clawed their way back into the game with aggressive drives by Rosenquist earning trips to the line and converting free throws, Campbell dominating in the paint and Reiner getting jump shots to go. Campbell was also a force on the defensive end recording her third and fourth block of the game during the stretch. The Jimmies picked back up their fast offensive pace of play and worked their lead back to nine. Lead would stay there for the closing minutes leaving it a 38-30 halftime lead for UJ.

To open the third quarter Rosenquist got the Tiger squad going getting a shot to go from deep on a feed from Campbell. DWU continued to attack down hill on the Jamestown defense but couldn’t get a shot to go and wasn’t getting calls to go to the line. Dakota Wesleyan tightened up on the defensive side making it hard on the Jimmies offense holding them scoreless for three minutes to make it a three-point game. Rosenquist splashed another three from deep resulting in a UJ timeout. Jamestown, like the Tigers attacked the Tiger defense with a balanced attack. Uj kept going after Campbell down low which proved to be a mistake with Jada recording her sixth block in the quarter tying a school record set by Randi Morgan in 2004. The third quarter would close with the Jimmies holding a 51-45 lead.

The Tigers defense showed up in a big way in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter holding the Jimmies to just two points on a first possession layup. However, the Tigers just couldn’t find their rhythm on offense getting open looks but not getting anything to fall. UJ jumped to a 10-point lead with 5:45 left after back-to-back buckets. The closing minutes would be a lot of the same with Jamestown holding that lead for a 66-58 final.

Recaps courtesy of DWU Athletics.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.