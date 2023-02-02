DTSF announces 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle champion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from Downtown Sioux Falls announced the 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle winner.

The winning dish titled “Truffle Jam Burger” from Crawford’s is the champion of the 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle presented by First Western Bank & Trust. The burger featured a pretzel bun, prime beef patty, tomato pepper jam, baby arugula, jalapeño bacon, and black truffle cheese and is finished with a side of truffle parmesan chips.

“It’s an incredible honor, with it being first off the 10-year anniversary, second off being the busiest ever. It’s projected our business sales in January, hopefully moving forward as well. It’s been an incredible month,” said Dan Myers, General Manager of Crawford’s.

DTSF announce champion of 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle (Downtown Sioux Falls)

According to the press release from Downtown Sioux Falls, Crawfords sold 2,520 burgers over the course of the month, which is a 197% increase from their burger sales in the 2022 competition.

Additional Restaurant Rankings

• Runner up: Falls Overlook Cafe “The BCB”

• Third place: Remedy “The Rimedio” - 3,891 burgers sold

• Fourth place: TommyJack’s Pub “The Philly Burger” - 2,818 burgers sold

• Fifth place: Swamp Daddy’s “The Magnolia Burger” - 2,209 burgers sold

The Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport App reported 24,198 votes from 16,470 users this year compared to 17,379 votes from 10,415 app users in 2022. This year 24 people ate and voted at all 32 restaurants compared to 32 people in 2022. This year shattered previous records of participating restaurants with thirty-two restaurants. In 2022 an estimated 44,000 total burgers were sold from twenty-seven restaurants.

Crawford’s will keep the traveling Downtown Burger Battle trophy until next year. The 11th Annual Downtown Burger Battle is set for January 2024.

