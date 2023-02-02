Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

EmBe accepting applications for Girls on the Run Spring 2023 coaches

Girls on the Run looking for coaches
Girls on the Run looking for coaches(Maksim Larin)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe is looking for applicants who are passionate about mentoring girls in their community to lead their signature program, Girls on the Run, as it gears up for its 2023 Spring season.

EmBe continues its mission to empower women and families to enrich lives. Girls on the Run provides a transformational and fun curriculum that creatively uses running to teach life skills. Coaches do not need running experience; but simply a passion for supporting and encouraging girls to build confidence through accomplishments.

“No girl should ever shrink on the sidelines,” said Allison Sinning, EmBe Director of Youth Programming and Girls on the Run Council Director. “By inviting them to run with us, we’re also coaching girls to stand up for themselves and each other, to acknowledge their power, and to pursue their dreams with joy and confidence.”

Registration for the 2023 Spring season opened on Jan. 11 at EmBe.Org/GOTR. To support 550 girls in Grades 3 to 5 who elect to run each season, the program needs 200 coaches throughout the state to bring social-emotional learning opportunities to help girls overcome the specific challenges they face.

“Being a Girls on The Run coach brings incredible joy to my life. It breaks me out of my routine, getting me up and moving,” said Coach Kristina. “Being an example of positivity and motivation is important to me. I get to connect with the girls through conversations, which might seem small but actually have significant impact.”

Girls on the Run teams consist of 6-20 girls who meet twice a week after school. Teams will have four to six coaches to lead the girls for ten weeks. A minimum of two coaches attend each practice, allowing coaches to accommodate work and life schedules. Coaches do not need to be runners, just passionate about mentoring girls in their community. All coaching materials and training are provided.

Visit EmBe.Org/GOTR to register a runner or apply as a new coach. All coaches must apply by Friday, Feb. 17.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
Samantha Drobny managed to add more than $1,000 worth of groceries to her cart in just three...
Aberdeen woman wins grocery shopping spree
Omaha police released surveillance photos of Joseph Jones, 32, the man they say terrorized...
Police identify suspect killed by officers in shooting at Omaha Target

Latest News

A plan to improve water service reliability in eastern Pierre has received a boost from the...
Pierre receives grant for improved water service
Officers located approximately 150 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of crack cocaine, 1.4...
Meth, crack cocaine, and heroine seized in Brookings drug arrest
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
Brookings County home a total loss after fire
South Dakota Capitol
South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre