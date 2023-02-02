EmBe accepting applications for Girls on the Run Spring 2023 coaches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe is looking for applicants who are passionate about mentoring girls in their community to lead their signature program, Girls on the Run, as it gears up for its 2023 Spring season.

EmBe continues its mission to empower women and families to enrich lives. Girls on the Run provides a transformational and fun curriculum that creatively uses running to teach life skills. Coaches do not need running experience; but simply a passion for supporting and encouraging girls to build confidence through accomplishments.

“No girl should ever shrink on the sidelines,” said Allison Sinning, EmBe Director of Youth Programming and Girls on the Run Council Director. “By inviting them to run with us, we’re also coaching girls to stand up for themselves and each other, to acknowledge their power, and to pursue their dreams with joy and confidence.”

Registration for the 2023 Spring season opened on Jan. 11 at EmBe.Org/GOTR. To support 550 girls in Grades 3 to 5 who elect to run each season, the program needs 200 coaches throughout the state to bring social-emotional learning opportunities to help girls overcome the specific challenges they face.

“Being a Girls on The Run coach brings incredible joy to my life. It breaks me out of my routine, getting me up and moving,” said Coach Kristina. “Being an example of positivity and motivation is important to me. I get to connect with the girls through conversations, which might seem small but actually have significant impact.”

Girls on the Run teams consist of 6-20 girls who meet twice a week after school. Teams will have four to six coaches to lead the girls for ten weeks. A minimum of two coaches attend each practice, allowing coaches to accommodate work and life schedules. Coaches do not need to be runners, just passionate about mentoring girls in their community. All coaching materials and training are provided.

Visit EmBe.Org/GOTR to register a runner or apply as a new coach. All coaches must apply by Friday, Feb. 17.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.