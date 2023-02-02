February 1st Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman continues their dominance in gymnastics, thanks in part to this routine from Maeve Boetel on the uneven bars that nets a score of 9.65. She’d win the all-around title as well.

Centerville battled Viborg-Hurley on the road, and they kept the Cougars honest as Bailey Hansen goes to the rim, gets the shot and gets the foul.

Canby’s Lane Fink and West Central’s Rayce Whiting battled in the Les Tlustos Invitational, until Fink acts quick and gets Whiting to the ground for the pin.

With time winding down in the first quarter between Sioux Falls Christian and Tea Area, Britton Mulder needs to make a play and he does with a fadeaway corner three to beat the buzzer.

And our top play of the week goes to Dakota Wesleyan’s Matti Reiner. The Tiger’s rallied against Dordt and needed two points to send the game to overtime, and Reiner gets the job done with a drive to the hoop.

And those are your plays of the week.

