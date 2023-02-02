Avera Medical Minute
Media One Funski announces total amount raised for Children’s Inn

Skiers race for a good cause at MediaOne Funski
Skiers race for a good cause at MediaOne Funski(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly two weeks after the 34th annual Media One Funksi wrapped, the event’s organizers announced that the event raised $36,000.

The event took place Jan 21 and 22 at Great Bear Recreation Park and included a variety of winter competitions including skiing, snowboarding, snow sculpting and tube races.

Proceeds from the event benefited Children’s Inn, and over $1 million has been raised throughout the event’s history.

