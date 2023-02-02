Meth, crack cocaine, and heroine seized in Brookings drug arrest

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A two-year-old child was turned over to the Department of Social Services following a Brookings drug arrest that recovered 150 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of crack cocaine, and 1.4 grams of heroin.

The drug operation occurred in the 2400 block of 6th St., leading to a traffic stop of a vehicle on I-29.

59-year-old Verran Burdunice from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, was arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Abuse/Neglect.

A two-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time of the stop and was turned over to the Department of Social Services.

Burdunice has seven prior Controlled Substance Distributions listed on his criminal history, according to authorities.

He was transported to the Brookings County Jail and is currently in custody on a $25,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.