Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

More than 100 dogs saved after doggy day care fire

Fire crews rescued more than 100 dogs from a fire at a dog day care facility in Seattle. (Credit: KING via CNN Newsource)
By KING Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - The Seattle Fire Department was the best friend of man’s best friend Wednesday after rescuing more than 100 dogs when a fire broke out at a doggy day care.

Yasmin Perez works next to the dog day care facility and says she has “never seen anything like that before.”

“It was intense,” she said.

All of the dogs were able to make it out and Perez jumped in to help get the dogs somewhere safe.

“We used the truck to put some of the dogs in there. We used my car,” she said.

The fire department says a dryer fire spread through the dog day care facility. First responders had to give four dogs lifesaving care.

“It was scary because the dogs that were coming out had smoke in their mouth and were very scared,” Perez said.

Fire trucks in Seattle are outfitted with special oxygen masks designed to fit animals, including dogs. The department has been carrying them since 2006.

Five dogs went to the Animal Medical Center of Seattle for care.

The medical center says that equipment and quick response is critical.

“One of the first things they lack in smoke inhalation is oxygen, so for them to be prepared like that I think really helped with outcomes,” said the medical center’s director April Panpipat.

Seattle Animal Control also stepped in to help. The agency used its trucks and King County Metro buses to take 75 dogs to other boarding facilities.

Fire officials say all seven employees at the facility were accounted for and at least two dogs stayed overnight at the vet for smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
Samantha Drobny managed to add more than $1,000 worth of groceries to her cart in just three...
Aberdeen woman wins grocery shopping spree
Omaha police released surveillance photos of Joseph Jones, 32, the man they say terrorized...
Police identify suspect killed by officers in shooting at Omaha Target

Latest News

A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
Artificial intelligence could mean the end of a lot of jobs.
Experts say artificial intelligence will take jobs but also create new ones
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
Brookings County home a total loss after fire
FILE - Brian Deese is stepping down as director of the White House National Economic Council.
Biden’s top economic aide leaving White House