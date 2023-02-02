National Signing Day brings local signings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With National Signing Day here, there’s plenty of local high school athletes moving on to play college athletics. Below are some of the athletes that are moving onto the next level by school.
Aberdeen Central
- Karson Carda (Football) Northern State
Beresford
- Zach Boden (Football) Dakota State
- Landon Schurch (Football) Dakota State
- Jaxsen Tadlock (Football) Northwestern College
Brandon Valley
- Dylan Langerock (Football) Dakota State
- Isaac Johnson (Football) Northern State
- Lucas Slack (Foobtall) MSU Moorhead
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- Sam Hofer (Football) Northwestern College
Brookings
- Tyson Brandt (Football) MSU Moorhead
Castlewood
- Kaden Eng (Football) Dakota State
Chamberlain
- Noah Hutmacher (Football) Northern State
Colome
- Beau Bertram (Football) Dakota State
Dell Rapids
- Braden Fersdahl (Football) Southwest Minnesota State
Dell Rapids St. Mary
- Kyle Bares (Football) Dakota State
- Gabriel Lindeman (Football) Northern State
Deubrook
- Colin Bauman (Football) Dakota State
Deuel
- Ronald Begalka (Football) Dakota State
- Gavin Bench (Football) Dakota State
De Smet
- Gannon Greuenhagen (Football) Dakota State
- Noah Harrison (Football) Dakota State
Freeman Academy
- Maddox Kihne (Football) Dakota State
Hanson
- Jackson Jarding (Football) Dakota Wesleyan
- Hadley Wallace (Football) Dakota Wesleyan
Harrisburg
- Jack Detert (Football) Augustana
- Carson Barnett (Football) Northern State
- Aiden Foley (Football) Sioux Falls
Highmore
- Tate Hoffman (Football) Northern State
Hitchcock-Tulare
- Landon Puffer (Football) Dakota State
- Thomas Salmen (Football) Black Hills State
Howard
- Kaden Hofer (Football) Dakota State
Huron
- Elliott Devries (Football) Dakota State
Lake Preston
- Ashton Wienk (Football) Dakota State
Lennox
- Gabe Beman (Football) Dakota Wesleyan
- Braeden Wulf (Football) Dakota Wesleyan
Madison
- Caden Devries (Football) Dakota State
Mitchell
- Aaron ‘AJ’ Siemsen (Football) Dakota State
- August Anderson (Football) Wayne State
O’Gorman
- Gabe Tschetter (Football) SD School of Mines
- Sam Castle (Track and Field) South Dakota State
- Audrey Meyer (Track and Field) Kansas
- Carter Hanson (Soccer) Dakota Wesleyan
- Bennett Dannenbring (Football) Wayne State
- Sydnie Sherwood (Competitive Cheer) Northwestern College
- Zander Benz (Basketball) Mount Marty
- Kyle Konechne (Baseball) Northern State
- Jackson Nantke (Baseball) Dakota Wesleyan)
- Nate Ratzlaff (Football) Augustana
- Gavin Muirhead (Basketball) Sioux Falls
- Radley Mauney (Golf) Creighton
Pierre
- Jayden Wiebe (Football) Sioux Falls
- Jack Merkwan (Football) Sioux Falls
- Christian Busch (Football) Sioux Falls
Selby Area
- Tray Hettick (Football) Dakota State
Sioux Center, IA
- Kylar Fritz (Football) Northwestern College
Sioux Falls Christian
- Carter Van Donge (Football) Northwestern College
Sioux Falls Jefferson
- Cohen Henry (Baseball) South Dakota State
- Mason Riley (Baseball) Dakota Wesleyan
- Cierra Watkins (Basketball) Dakota State
- Taylen Ashley (Basketball) Sioux Falls
- Ethan Koltz (Basketball) Southwest Minnesota State
- Griffin Wilde (Football) South Dakota State
- Beau Giblin (Football) South Dakota State
- London Kolb (Football) Sioux Falls
- Sawyer Huntimer (Football) Sioux Falls
- Sam Siegfried (Football) Augustana
- Camdyn Frederes (Football) Northwestern College
- Robert Hutchinson (Football) Mount Marty
- Niyongabo Yohana (Football) Dakota State
- Carson Kruggel (Football) Dakota Wesleyan
- Jackson Knuth (Football) Dakota Wesleyan
- Nelson Wright (Football) Dordt
- David Grabow (Football) Mount Marty
- Emerson Townsend (Soccer) Northwestern College
- Sarah Zino (Track and Field) University of Minnesota, Mankato
- Maddie Paulsen (Volleyball) Concordia University of Nebraska
- Nancy Peter (Volleyball) Southwest Minnesota State
Sioux Falls Lincoln
- Trenton Peterson (Football) Northern State
- Chase Henderson (Cross Country, Track) Sioux Falls
- Elliott Renville (Football) Augustana
- Blair Corcoran (Acrobatics and Tumbling) Augustana
- Tyree Shorter (Football) Iowa Central Community College
- Gabriel Gutierrez (Football) Northern State
Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- Eliza Bauers (Volleyball) Northern State
- Ali Bissell (Wrestling) Dakota Wesleyan
- Ty Naaktgeboren (Football) Drake
- Ava Steffan (Soccer) Southwest Minnesota State
- Katie Spicer (Soccer) Sioux Falls
- Alexa Brockmueller (Soccer) Wartburg College
- Terel Williams (Football) Dakota State
- Cruiz Vaughn (Football) Dakota State
- Keontay Rawls (Football) Dakota State
- Jayden Huber (Football) Dakota Wesleyan
- John Parker (Football) Dakota State
Sioux Valley
- Aidan Brower (Football) Dakota Wesleyan
Tea Area
- Jillian Arp (Softball) St. Olaf College
- Griffin Schnider (Football) Northwestern College
- Blake Thompson (Football) Northwestern College
- Logan Boom (Baseball) Mount Marty
- Ries Kieschenman (Football) South Dakota State
- Chase VanTol (Football) South Dakota State
- Tobin Hoffman (Soccer) Jamestown
- Emily Morales (Soccer) Rochester Community & Technical College
- Jackson Smythe (Football) Northwestern College
Tri-Valley
- Ethan Nehlich (Football) Black Hills State
- Austin McNulty (Football) Wayne State
Unity Christian, IA
- Gabe Borchers (Football) Northwestern College
Vermillion
- Carter Skogsberg (Football) Dakota Wesleyan
Watertown
- Jarrett Theisen (Football) Northern State
West Central
- Xzavian Ferris (Football) Dakota Wesleyan
- Owen Heath (Football Dakota State
Western Christian, IA
- Gavin De Hoogh (Football) Northwestern College
West Lyon, IA
- Camden Kruse (Football) Northwestern College
West Sioux, IA
- Brady Lynott (Football) Northwestern College
- Carter Bultman (Football) Northwestern College
- Dylan Wiggins (Football) Northern State
Yankton
- Cody Oswald (Football) Augustana
- Rayner Roig (Football) Dakota Wesleyan
