National Signing Day brings local signings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With National Signing Day here, there’s plenty of local high school athletes moving on to play college athletics. Below are some of the athletes that are moving onto the next level by school.

Aberdeen Central

- Karson Carda (Football) Northern State

Beresford

- Zach Boden (Football) Dakota State

- Landon Schurch (Football) Dakota State

- Jaxsen Tadlock (Football) Northwestern College

Brandon Valley

- Dylan Langerock (Football) Dakota State

- Isaac Johnson (Football) Northern State

- Lucas Slack (Foobtall) MSU Moorhead

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

- Sam Hofer (Football) Northwestern College

Brookings

- Tyson Brandt (Football) MSU Moorhead

Castlewood

- Kaden Eng (Football) Dakota State

Chamberlain

- Noah Hutmacher (Football) Northern State

Colome

- Beau Bertram (Football) Dakota State

Dell Rapids

- Braden Fersdahl (Football) Southwest Minnesota State

Dell Rapids St. Mary

- Kyle Bares (Football) Dakota State

- Gabriel Lindeman (Football) Northern State

Deubrook

- Colin Bauman (Football) Dakota State

Deuel

- Ronald Begalka (Football) Dakota State

- Gavin Bench (Football) Dakota State

De Smet

- Gannon Greuenhagen (Football) Dakota State

- Noah Harrison (Football) Dakota State

Freeman Academy

- Maddox Kihne (Football) Dakota State

Hanson

- Jackson Jarding (Football) Dakota Wesleyan

- Hadley Wallace (Football) Dakota Wesleyan

Harrisburg

- Jack Detert (Football) Augustana

- Carson Barnett (Football) Northern State

- Aiden Foley (Football) Sioux Falls

Highmore

- Tate Hoffman (Football) Northern State

Hitchcock-Tulare

- Landon Puffer (Football) Dakota State

- Thomas Salmen (Football) Black Hills State

Howard

- Kaden Hofer (Football) Dakota State

Huron

- Elliott Devries (Football) Dakota State

Lake Preston

- Ashton Wienk (Football) Dakota State

Lennox

- Gabe Beman (Football) Dakota Wesleyan

- Braeden Wulf (Football) Dakota Wesleyan

Madison

- Caden Devries (Football) Dakota State

Mitchell

- Aaron ‘AJ’ Siemsen (Football) Dakota State

- August Anderson (Football) Wayne State

O’Gorman

- Gabe Tschetter (Football) SD School of Mines

- Sam Castle (Track and Field) South Dakota State

- Audrey Meyer (Track and Field) Kansas

- Carter Hanson (Soccer) Dakota Wesleyan

- Bennett Dannenbring (Football) Wayne State

- Sydnie Sherwood (Competitive Cheer) Northwestern College

- Zander Benz (Basketball) Mount Marty

- Kyle Konechne (Baseball) Northern State

- Jackson Nantke (Baseball) Dakota Wesleyan)

- Nate Ratzlaff (Football) Augustana

- Gavin Muirhead (Basketball) Sioux Falls

- Radley Mauney (Golf) Creighton

Pierre

- Jayden Wiebe (Football) Sioux Falls

- Jack Merkwan (Football) Sioux Falls

- Christian Busch (Football) Sioux Falls

Selby Area

- Tray Hettick (Football) Dakota State

Sioux Center, IA

- Kylar Fritz (Football) Northwestern College

Sioux Falls Christian

- Carter Van Donge (Football) Northwestern College

Sioux Falls Jefferson

- Cohen Henry (Baseball) South Dakota State

- Mason Riley (Baseball) Dakota Wesleyan

- Cierra Watkins (Basketball) Dakota State

- Taylen Ashley (Basketball) Sioux Falls

- Ethan Koltz (Basketball) Southwest Minnesota State

- Griffin Wilde (Football) South Dakota State

- Beau Giblin (Football) South Dakota State

- London Kolb (Football) Sioux Falls

- Sawyer Huntimer (Football) Sioux Falls

- Sam Siegfried (Football) Augustana

- Camdyn Frederes (Football) Northwestern College

- Robert Hutchinson (Football) Mount Marty

- Niyongabo Yohana (Football) Dakota State

- Carson Kruggel (Football) Dakota Wesleyan

- Jackson Knuth (Football) Dakota Wesleyan

- Nelson Wright (Football) Dordt

- David Grabow (Football) Mount Marty

- Emerson Townsend (Soccer) Northwestern College

- Sarah Zino (Track and Field) University of Minnesota, Mankato

- Maddie Paulsen (Volleyball) Concordia University of Nebraska

- Nancy Peter (Volleyball) Southwest Minnesota State

Sioux Falls Lincoln

- Trenton Peterson (Football) Northern State

- Chase Henderson (Cross Country, Track) Sioux Falls

- Elliott Renville (Football) Augustana

- Blair Corcoran (Acrobatics and Tumbling) Augustana

- Tyree Shorter (Football) Iowa Central Community College

- Gabriel Gutierrez (Football) Northern State

Sioux Falls Roosevelt

- Eliza Bauers (Volleyball) Northern State

- Ali Bissell (Wrestling) Dakota Wesleyan

- Ty Naaktgeboren (Football) Drake

- Ava Steffan (Soccer) Southwest Minnesota State

- Katie Spicer (Soccer) Sioux Falls

- Alexa Brockmueller (Soccer) Wartburg College

- Terel Williams (Football) Dakota State

- Cruiz Vaughn (Football) Dakota State

- Keontay Rawls (Football) Dakota State

- Jayden Huber (Football) Dakota Wesleyan

- John Parker (Football) Dakota State

Sioux Valley

- Aidan Brower (Football) Dakota Wesleyan

Tea Area

- Jillian Arp (Softball) St. Olaf College

- Griffin Schnider (Football) Northwestern College

- Blake Thompson (Football) Northwestern College

- Logan Boom (Baseball) Mount Marty

- Ries Kieschenman (Football) South Dakota State

- Chase VanTol (Football) South Dakota State

- Tobin Hoffman (Soccer) Jamestown

- Emily Morales (Soccer) Rochester Community & Technical College

- Jackson Smythe (Football) Northwestern College

Tri-Valley

- Ethan Nehlich (Football) Black Hills State

- Austin McNulty (Football) Wayne State

Unity Christian, IA

- Gabe Borchers (Football) Northwestern College

Vermillion

- Carter Skogsberg (Football) Dakota Wesleyan

Watertown

- Jarrett Theisen (Football) Northern State

West Central

- Xzavian Ferris (Football) Dakota Wesleyan

- Owen Heath (Football Dakota State

Western Christian, IA

- Gavin De Hoogh (Football) Northwestern College

West Lyon, IA

- Camden Kruse (Football) Northwestern College

West Sioux, IA

- Brady Lynott (Football) Northwestern College

- Carter Bultman (Football) Northwestern College

- Dylan Wiggins (Football) Northern State

Yankton

- Cody Oswald (Football) Augustana

- Rayner Roig (Football) Dakota Wesleyan

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.