Pierre receives grant for improved water service

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An improved plan for water service reliability in eastern Pierre has received a boost from the Central Plains Water Development District.

According to a press release from the City of Pierre, the District, part of the statewide rural water association, has granted the City of Pierre $49,985 to use toward engineering costs to design a water main loop along Highway 34. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the City has wanted to add redundancy to the line for many years.

“We’re thankful for the Water District’s support of the project,” said Mayor Harding. “Additional funding directed at the project allows us to move it up our to-do list.”

Most of the City’s water main can be back fed. That’s not the case with the line that serves the state Women’s Prison, National Guard Armory, and other customers on the east side of Pierre. Because it is a dead-end line, any repair work requires the City to take the Prison and Armory out of service until work is completed. With a loop in place, the service can remain active.

The project will connect existing water mains on the north and south side of Highway 34. The Central Plains Water Development District (CPWDD) provides technical support and financial assistance for water and wastewater projects in Hughes, Hyde, Sully, Faulk, and Potter counties. The District is a political subdivision authorized by state law. District Manager Lynnette Eckert encourages counties and communities to contact the district for assistance.

“Part of our mission is to keep communities viable and help them grow by providing support for water quality projects,” said Eckert. “If a local government in our district has a need, we’ll help as our resources allow.”

The Central Plains Water Development District currently has five board members and a manager. Membership includes Greg Lorenz, Onida; Ron Crain, Blunt; Eric Monson, Pierre; Steve Hinker, Pierre; and Russell Anderson, Gettysburg. The group meets at least four times a year to review and approve grant requests

