Piper Streyle’s daughter releases book on Mothers murder, healing process

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On a summer morning, Shaina Fertig, then Streyle, and her brother Nathan were playing with his new blue kid’s tent under the watchful eye of their Mom, Piper Streyle. Everything changed in a heartbeat when a killer came to their door.

“I actually do remember my Mom’s kidnapping. It’s a horrible memory I have,” said Fertig.

Through therapy, she was encouraged to journal to process the trauma.

“Sometimes I’d write it really angry. And then sometimes I’d write it like kind of just goofy. Ignoring the pain, like I was just writing it factually and I hadn’t gone through anything myself,” said Fertig.

The journaling morphed into writing her own life story in “A Call to Remember, the Little Girl Who Wouldn’t Testify and the Woman Who will.

“I just really felt called, and I really felt like I had the words. And it was a healing practice for me to even write it,” said Fertig.

DCI agent Jim Severson, now retired, remembers finding little Shaina and her younger brother alone. The prosecutor, now retired Judge Larry Long, remembers the heartache. Both have ordered her book.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about this case, one way or another,” said Severson.

During the interview, he glances at the 26-year-old missing poster of Piper Streyle in front of him. “The picture just keeps staring at me,” said Severson.

And the memories are hard for him as well, as he pauses to find his composure.

“You just got to bear with me,” said Severson. “I knelt down on one knee, and she came over, introduced myself, and she sat on my knee. And I think she felt somewhat safe, which made me feel a little bit better.”

Shaina told him what she saw. She also tells us in her book how at age four, she was called to the witness stand, silently hiding under a blue blanket. Even without her testimony, the killer was sentenced and eventually hung himself in prison. The years continued on.

“Denial, which is basically my childhood. I had an awesome childhood, but of course, the trauma was in there woven within,” said Fertig.

Her past kept catching up with her present. In a school assignment to “google herself,” she discovered what she believed the world thought of her: the little girl who refused to testify at trial against the man who killed her Mother. That was part of the mounting pressure through the years.

“And it’s, it’s my breaking point. It’s where I start having anxiety attacks. I start I’m in deep depression,” said Fertig.

“Shaina feeling guilty. I mean, that makes me feel bad,” said Severson.

“Right. That makes me feel bad too,” said Long.

But the men saw her as a hero.

“The information she gave us was absolutely critical,” said Severson.

“And we continued based on what she had to say. The investigation went in those directions.”

“I didn’t appreciate until this interview today the level of responsibility that she must have carried for a long time,” said Long.

On Thursday, Shaina tells us how the heaviness of guilt, grief, and trauma catching up to her also became the turning point toward finding help and healing. She also tells us about her Mother and the rest of her family.

