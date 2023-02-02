Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Senate passes Thune-Rounds resolution honoring SDSU’s first football national championship

“Congratulations to the SDSU Jackrabbits football team on a remarkable season,” said the...
“Congratulations to the SDSU Jackrabbits football team on a remarkable season,” said the senators.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds announced the Senate passed their resolution honoring the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits football team for winning the FCS Championship title.

The senators’ offices stated that the resolution also honors SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, who recently announced his retirement following 26 seasons leading the program.

“Congratulations to the SDSU Jackrabbits football team on a remarkable season,” said the senators. “It’s a privilege to lead the Senate in recognizing the accomplishments of the players, coaches, and staff, and we commend them for bringing the first NCAA Division I national championship to South Dakota.”

On Jan. 8, 2023, the Jackrabbits defeated the North Dakota State University Bison 45-21 to win their first national title in Frisco, Texas.

The whole text of the resolution is available here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
Samantha Drobny managed to add more than $1,000 worth of groceries to her cart in just three...
Aberdeen woman wins grocery shopping spree
Omaha police released surveillance photos of Joseph Jones, 32, the man they say terrorized...
Police identify suspect killed by officers in shooting at Omaha Target

Latest News

At approximately 3:24 am, the Watertown Police Department responded to the alarm in the...
Watertown police search for suspect involved in ATM robbery
“It’s an incredible honor, with it being first off the 10-year anniversary, second off being...
DTSF announces 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle champion
Former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday,...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor appears in court in abuse probe
Girls on the Run looking for coaches
EmBe accepting applications for Girls on the Run Spring 2023 coaches