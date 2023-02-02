Senate passes Thune-Rounds resolution honoring SDSU’s first football national championship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds announced the Senate passed their resolution honoring the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits football team for winning the FCS Championship title.

The senators’ offices stated that the resolution also honors SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, who recently announced his retirement following 26 seasons leading the program.

“Congratulations to the SDSU Jackrabbits football team on a remarkable season,” said the senators. “It’s a privilege to lead the Senate in recognizing the accomplishments of the players, coaches, and staff, and we commend them for bringing the first NCAA Division I national championship to South Dakota.”

On Jan. 8, 2023, the Jackrabbits defeated the North Dakota State University Bison 45-21 to win their first national title in Frisco, Texas.

The whole text of the resolution is available here.

