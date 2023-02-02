Stensland celebrating ‘Ice Cream for Breakfast Day’ this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Put on your pajamas and head out to any Stensland Family Farms location this Saturday for National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. They will be celebrating by offering breakfast items with their ice cream Incorporated.

“It is where we pair our ice cream with your traditional or even nontraditional breakfast items. And then we create those items, and then you can come and have ice cream for breakfast,” said Nikki Wallenberg, general manager of Stensland Family Farms.

The employees are excited to put on their PJs and serve the community this Saturday.

“It is one of those things that we look forward to every year and make it extra big, extra special, and all-around amazing,” she continued.

They will be offering a variety of items including monkey bread, waffles, doughnuts, and even crepes — all topped with ice cream.

Stensland likes to source their products locally, and it’s a great way to support a local farm.

“If we can, we get local, even if we have people who locally make our stuff for some of our fillings, for ice cream like our butter brickle. We have a wonderful lady make butter brickle from scratch, and we kind of fold that into our butter brickle ice cream. So whenever we can, we always stay local,” she shared.

