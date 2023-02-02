Avera Medical Minute
Watertown police search for suspect involved in ATM robbery

At approximately 3:24 am, the Watertown Police Department responded to the alarm in the...
At approximately 3:24 am, the Watertown Police Department responded to the alarm in the southeast region of the city and discovered the Dakotaland Credit Union ATM had been burglarized.(Watertown SD Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Watertown Police Facebook post, a burglary alarm drew officers to an ATM early Thursday morning.

At approximately 3:24 am, the Watertown Police Department responded to the alarm in the southeast region of the city and discovered the Dakotaland Credit Union ATM had been burglarized.

The suspects left a 2005 Blue Ford F250 behind at the scene. The suspects used tow hooks in an attempt to gain entry into the ATM but were not able to break in. The ATM suffered damage from the incident, but no money was lost. The suspects ran away before the officers arrived.

At approximately 3:24 am, the Watertown Police Department responded to the alarm in the...
At approximately 3:24 am, the Watertown Police Department responded to the alarm in the southeast region of the city and discovered the Dakotaland Credit Union ATM had been burglarized. (Watertown SD Police Department)

The Ford was determined to have been stolen from Value Motors, 23 5th Street SE in Watertown, SD, before the burglary. Video surveillance showed a darker-colored car in the area of Value Motors before the 2005 Blue Ford F250 was stolen.

The Ford was determined to have been stolen from Value Motors, 23 5th Street SE in Watertown,...
The Ford was determined to have been stolen from Value Motors, 23 5th Street SE in Watertown, SD, before the burglary. Video surveillance showed a darker-colored car in the area of Value Motors before the 2005 Blue Ford F250 was stolen.(Watertown SD Police Department)

If you have any information or potential video surveillance of the areas regarding the burglary or stolen vehicle, do not hesitate to contact the Watertown Police Department at 605-882-6210.

