Attorney General, DCI to review officer-involved shooting in Rapid City

Around noon on Friday, Rapid City police responded to a call of an armed robbery that turned...
Around noon on Friday, Rapid City police responded to a call of an armed robbery that turned into a hostage situation. After the subject refused to surrender, they were shot by one Rapid City officer.(Connor Matteson)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Around noon on Friday, Rapid City police responded to a call of an armed robbery that turned into a hostage situation. After the subject refused to surrender, they were shot by one Rapid City officer.

The subject was apprehended and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The hostage was unharmed.

South Dakota Attorney General Martey Jackley confirmed that the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at the request of the Rapid City Police Department, will be investigating the shooting.

According to Jackley, the DCI is working with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol on the investigation.

The DCI will process the crime scene, review the evidence and footage of the incident, including officer-worn body cameras, and interview witnesses.

Once complete, the DCI will issue a case report to be reviewed by the Attorney General and Pennington County State’s Attorney for a final determination. The summary is expected to be released within the next 30 days.

