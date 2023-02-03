Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?

It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota.

There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates.

“We have a lot of different options. There are over 100 special plates within the whole state of Minnesota that you can get that are offered now,” said Ben Martin, Service Center Manager for St. Louis County Auditor Service Center.

Many plates in the current collection are colorful.

“You’ll maybe see more of the critical habitat series or the state park plate series,” Martin said.

Governor Tim Walz is hoping a darker, simpler design will be a hit.

He’s recommending authorization for what’s known as blackout plates.

They’ve become popular in many states, including Iowa where close to half a million were sold in three years.

According to Martin, specialty plates usually require a monetary donation to a cause.

While details are still being worked out, Martin said blackout plates could raise money for those who have served.

“For my understanding, this one’s going to go to the Veterans Services of America. So I think that that’s going to be an excellent opportunity to be able to donate towards them,” Martin said.

Michaela Nord is a Driver’s License Agent with the St Louis County Auditor Service Center.

She said many people in the Northland opt for specialty plates.

“Typically the most popular ones are the critical habitat ones. We get several customers a day to kind of come in and get those,” Nord said.

She thinks people may like the sleeker design.

“Typically it’s the way the plates look, so I think the blackout plate would be pretty popular,” Nord said.

A popular option Martin said could be on cars as early as this spring.

“If it’s approved, we could have these plates in our office as soon as May I would say,” he said.

This move would raise revenue for the state and a good cause one license plate at a time.

For more information about specialty license plates in Minnesota, click here.

