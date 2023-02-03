BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley’s streak continues, Lincoln & Hamlin pull away for wins

ELK POINT, SIOUX FALLS & HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An historic win streak, Division One talents and a battle for county bragging rights highlighted the night in South Dakota boys prep basketball.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#1A Dakota Valley fighting off a pesky Elk Point-Jefferson squad 80-63 to win their 39th straight game

-#2AA Lincoln rolling past Brookings 71-44

-Hamlin pulling away from rival Castlewood 65-43

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.