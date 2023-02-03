Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley’s streak continues, Lincoln & Hamlin pull away for wins

Dakota Valley tops Elk Point-Jefferson for 39th straight win, Patriots roll past Brookings and Chargers pull away from rival Castlewood
Featuring Dakota Valley-EPJ, Lincoln-Brookings & Castlewood-Hamlin
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELK POINT, SIOUX FALLS & HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An historic win streak, Division One talents and a battle for county bragging rights highlighted the night in South Dakota boys prep basketball.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#1A Dakota Valley fighting off a pesky Elk Point-Jefferson squad 80-63 to win their 39th straight game

-#2AA Lincoln rolling past Brookings 71-44

-Hamlin pulling away from rival Castlewood 65-43

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
On a summer morning, Shaina Fertig, then Streyle, and her brother Nathan were playing with his...
Piper Streyle’s daughter releases book on Mothers murder, healing process

Latest News

Vermillion dribbles up court during a girls basketball game with Sioux Falls Christian
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Vermillion & Hamlin remain unbeaten heading into Saturday showdown
SDSU's Matthew Mors goes for a layup in win over UND
Jackrabbits jump on UND to sweep Thursday night basketball games
USD men's basketball breask the huddle during game with NDSU
Coyote men best Bison, women fall in overtime in Fargo
South Dakota native reacts to reaching Super Bowl with Philadephia Eagles
Dallas Goedert wouldn’t let injury stop him from flying with Eagles to the Super Bowl