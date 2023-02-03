Colder Air for Now

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wind Chill Advisories will remain in effect for the northeastern portions of the area.

After bottoming out with temperatures in the single digits and teens below zero and feels-like temps in the -10s and -20s, we’re finally going to start to see some warmer air move into the region. By this afternoon, western South Dakota will get into the 40s for highs, but we’ll be stuck with highs in the teens in the eastern part of the region today. Central South Dakota will see the 20s for highs.

A weekend warm up is on the way which will feature temperatures getting above freezing nearly everywhere on Saturday and we’ll even see more 40s around Pierre and points west. This will continue into Sunday. We’ll even have mild temperatures throughout much of next week.

Our only chance of precipitation we’re tracking will be next Thursday into early Friday which could bring us more snowfall. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track it!

