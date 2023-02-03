Avera Medical Minute
Daktronics selected to install one of the largest video displays at Phillies home stadium(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Friday press release from Daktronics, the new “PhanaVision” display debuting at the Phillies home opener on April 6 will be 4K and HDR-capable with a 77% increase in size from their previous display.

“If you thought watching a Phillies home run at Citizens Bank Park was already fun, wait until you experience it with this new video board,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. “From its sheer magnitude and extraordinary technology to improved viewing angles and exceptional clarity, our new and enhanced PhanaVision will make every Phillies big moment even more electrifying.”

A nearly 12,900 square foot screen, dimensions for the display come in at 85 feet high and 151 feet wide. It will feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing and industry-leading environmental protection. The display features all the capabilities fans have come to expect from outfield video displays. This includes variable content zoning allowing it to show multiple zones of graphics and information from live video to instant replays as well as statistics, game information, animations and sponsorship messages.

“When baseball returns to Philadelphia on April 6, there will be a significant ‘wow’ factor added to the game,” said Daktronics Vice President of Live Events Jay Parker. “The new technology, dramatic size increase, improved resolution, enhanced viewing angles, and HDR capability surrounding the Phillies video board will immediately be noticeable and deliver one of the best experiences at a major league ballpark. We are thrilled to partner with the NL Champion Phillies once again, as we install a massive crown jewel of a ‘supersystem’ of Daktronics displays at Citizens Bank Park.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

