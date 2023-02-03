Dallas Goedert wouldn’t let injury stop him from flying with Eagles to the Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA, PA (Dakota News Now) - Dallas Goedert’s first job growing up in Britton was lakeside lawn mowing.

As an adult he’s still working on grass, and a week from Sunday hopes to be mowing down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

In his fifth professional season the Britton-Hecla and SDSU alum is a key part of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles offensive attack. He caught 69 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns despite suffering a shoulder injury in November that sidelined him for five games.

Dallas wasn’t about to let that stop him from being ready for the postseason knowing this team had a chance to reach the Super Bowl.

