Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dallas Goedert wouldn’t let injury stop him from flying with Eagles to the Super Bowl

Britton native and SDSU alum having big year for Eagles in his fifth season
Britton native and SDSU alum heading to the big game with Eagles
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, PA (Dakota News Now) - Dallas Goedert’s first job growing up in Britton was lakeside lawn mowing.

As an adult he’s still working on grass, and a week from Sunday hopes to be mowing down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

In his fifth professional season the Britton-Hecla and SDSU alum is a key part of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles offensive attack. He caught 69 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns despite suffering a shoulder injury in November that sidelined him for five games.

Dallas wasn’t about to let that stop him from being ready for the postseason knowing this team had a chance to reach the Super Bowl.

The only place you can watch Goedert’s Eagles face the Chiefs in the big game is on the Dakota News Now family of networks! Philadelphia and Kansas City will square off live on Fox Sioux Falls on Sunday, February 12th, at 5:30 PM from Glendale, Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
On a summer morning, Shaina Fertig, then Streyle, and her brother Nathan were playing with his...
Piper Streyle’s daughter releases book on Mothers murder, healing process

Latest News

Lincoln's JT Rock dunks during win over Brookings
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley’s streak continues, Lincoln & Hamlin pull away for wins
Vermillion dribbles up court during a girls basketball game with Sioux Falls Christian
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Vermillion & Hamlin remain unbeaten heading into Saturday showdown
SDSU's Matthew Mors goes for a layup in win over UND
Jackrabbits jump on UND to sweep Thursday night basketball games
USD men's basketball breask the huddle during game with NDSU
Coyote men best Bison, women fall in overtime in Fargo