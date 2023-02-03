Avera Medical Minute
Dawley Farm Crumbl Cookies opening

Crumbl Cookies opens in Wilmington
Crumbl Cookies is opening a new Sioux Falls location Feb. 10.(tcw-wect)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Dawley Farm Crumbl Cookies location is set to open next week in Sioux Falls.

The new store will open Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 a.m.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as cornbread, cookies & cream, s’mores, key lime pie, peppermint bark, caramelpopcorn, buttermilk pancake, galaxy brownie, and many more.

Store owners Brock Stokes and Heather Berry say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes.

The store is open from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of grand opening. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 15, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.

