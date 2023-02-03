Free haircuts and health resources to be offered at Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center

Avera Medical Minute
A Sioux Falls ministry is providing free haircuts, health screenings, and other resources Saturday at the Multicultural Center in downtown Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls ministry is providing free haircuts, health screenings, and other resources Saturday at the Multi-Cultural Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

Church on the Street is an organization for unhoused individuals in Sioux Falls. They shared that in addition to the haircuts provided by 12 stylists, Saturday’s Health and Healing Event will also feature manicures, makeup application, oral hygiene screenings, blood pressure screenings, addiction and recovery information, pastoral care (prayers and communion), and hygiene bags available for the first 200 people.

The event will also include face painting, balloon animals, cookie decorating, crafts, and pizza.

The event takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Rides will be provided from Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and The Missions.

