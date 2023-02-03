GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Vermillion & Hamlin remain unbeaten heading into Saturday showdown

VERMILLION & HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top-ranked girls basketball teams in Class A, Hamlin and Vermillion, will face off Saturday in Madison at the DAK XII/NEC Classic.

Both ensured on Thursday night that their game on Saturday will be a battle of unbeatens.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-#2 Vermillion’s 62-55 victory over visiting Sioux Falls Christian to reach 16-0

-#1 Hamlin’s 57-23 rout of county rival Castlewood to improve to 15-0

