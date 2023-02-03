LifeLight Festival returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Skillet, Cade Thompson, and Colton Dixon will be featured artists in the Christian music festival’s return to Sioux Falls in September.

After a 5-year hiatus, LifeLight will take place in a new location — downtown Sioux Falls — on Sept. 3, 2023.

“We live in a great community and felt it was time to bring the festival right to the heart of the city,” said Josh Brewer, CEO of LifeLight. “Along with our mission, we believe that being in downtown Sioux Falls brings the most potential to reach those in need.”

Festival organizers hope to gather thousands of attendees with a host of live musical performances and dynamic speaking sessions.

A full list of artists for this year’s lineup will be announced soon. The LifeLight Festival will again be presented free to the public and yet still able to maintain a top-quality production and event.

“We are so very grateful to the many who support the ministry and the mission of LifeLight,” said Brewer. “Since the beginning, God told us to provide the festival for free and that He would provide. Twenty-five years later, He continues to provide through the support of our friends and family. It is because of their support we are able to provide a top-quality outreach with top performers all for the sake of the Gospel.”

Festival updates including future artist announcements can be found here: lifelight.org/sffestival.

