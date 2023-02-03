Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating...
The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming soon to McDonald’s.

Starting Feb. 20, the legendary Shamrock Shake will be on McDonald’s menus nationwide, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

In addition, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also make its return to the menu Feb. 20.

Both minty treats will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
With National Signing Day here, there’s plenty of local high school athletes moving on to play...
National Signing Day brings local signings
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family
On a summer morning, Shaina Fertig, then Streyle, and her brother Nathan were playing with his...
Piper Streyle’s daughter releases book on Mothers murder, healing process
“It’s an incredible honor, with it being first off the 10-year anniversary, second off being...
DTSF announces 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle champion

Latest News

FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
FILE - With the State of the Union address coming next week, Biden has renewed calls for...
Biden to promote administration wins in speech to Democrats
The Dallas Zoo says its missing monkeys lost weight but “show no signs of injury” after their...
Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo
Police: Casino robber with $100,000 warrant arrested
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery